LETTER: Argument over ‘plot’ against Zuma is fallacious

Decision to prosecute was that of acting prosecutions boss Mokotedi Mpshe, not former chief Bulelani Ngcuka and Scorpions head Leonard McCarthy

22 May 2019 - 05:04
Mokotedi Mpshe, former acting director of public prosecutions. Picture: SOWETAN
It is fallacious to argue that former national director of public prosecutions (NDPP) Bulelani Ngcuka and Scorpions head Leonard McCarthy used the criminal justice administration to advance the political career of Thabo Mbeki by plotting over the timing of charging Jacob Zuma.

The decision to prosecute was that of acting NDPP Mokotedi Mpshe. It was taken in December 2007 after the ANC’s Polokwane conference and it was his alone to take. When he learned of the “plotting” after the event via the “spy tape” illegally leaked to private citizen Zuma, Mpshe felt betrayed and was surprised.

The “plot” was about as relevant to his decision as any antecedent discussion by anyone, other than Mpshe himself, because it was unbeknown to him and played no role in his exclusive decision to so charge.

History reveals that Mbeki lost resoundingly at Polokwane and was recalled by the ANC in September 2008: some plot!

Paul Hoffman, SC
Director, Accountability Now

Zuma corruption co-accused Thales says it cannot obtain a fair trial

French arms company Thales - currently on trial with former president Jacob Zuma - says it believed it 'cannot obtain a fair trial'
National
2 days ago

Showdown time for Jacob Zuma and the NPA

Three judges will have to consider whether to grant the former president a permanent stay of his corruption prosecution
National
2 days ago

Shaun Abrahams was ‘hellbent’ on charging us along with Jacob Zuma, Thales argues

But the NPA maintains Thales escaped being prosecuted with Zuma’s former financial adviser, Schabir Shaik, in 2003 through ‘trickery’
National
18 hours ago

