Opinion / Letters

LETTER: No logic in constitutional proposal

Ramaphosa seeks to reassure investors while pushing for expropriation of property without compensation

21 May 2019 - 05:00
President Cyril Ramaphosa participating in a dialogue with Colin Coleman, Goldman Sachs' Sub-Saharan Africa's Chief Executive Officer, at the Goldman Sachs' investor conference at the Four Seasons Hotel, The Westcliff in Johannesburg. Picture: ELMOND JIYANE / GCIS
President Cyril Ramaphosa participating in a dialogue with Colin Coleman, Goldman Sachs' Sub-Saharan Africa's Chief Executive Officer, at the Goldman Sachs' investor conference at the Four Seasons Hotel, The Westcliff in Johannesburg. Picture: ELMOND JIYANE / GCIS

Speaking at the Goldman Sachs investor conference on Wednesday, President Cyril Ramaphosa tried to address investor concern about expropriation of property without compensation. He has repeatedly said EWC will happen, while also trying to reassure South Africans and foreign investors that their investments and property will be safe. It’s a losing game.

The land question is difficult and complex in a few respects, but property rights are not: we either have individual property rights or we do not. It is a philosophical impossibility to adopt a concept with all its implications and then also not adopt and accept that same concept in practice.

You cannot tell people their property will be secure while also pushing for an amendment to the constitution that will allow for expropriation of that property without compensation. As much as you try to play games with words and concepts, the logic does not line up.

You cannot say and believe A is A on the one hand, and then also believe and say that A is B. It would be irrational for any investor, local or foreign, to focus only on empty political assurances and not consider the implications of the parliamentary vote to amend section 25 of the constitution.

Amending section 25 dilutes what property rights all South Africans have now, and opens the door to more abuse by the state in future. Poor, black South Africans will be affected most harshly by the amendment;  the flight of investment and nonexistent economic growth will bite them hardest.

Without secure individual property rights, we can wave goodbye to progress and growth.

Chris Hattingh
Free Market Foundation

Moody’s wake-up call to Ramaphosa dims Goldman glow

Moody's has sounded a warning to the incoming cabinet to implement reforms to avoid a downgrade to junk status
Economy
4 days ago

Moody’s warning to Ramaphosa: time to act on promises

Moody's has sounded a warning to the incoming cabinet to implement reforms to avoid a downgrade to junk status
Economy
4 days ago

Goldman expands SA business on the back of Ramaphosa victory

Decision to expand operations a sign of firm’s confidence in Ramaphosa’s ability to resuscitate flagging economy
Companies
5 days ago

