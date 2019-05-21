LETTER: No logic in constitutional proposal

Speaking at the Goldman Sachs investor conference on Wednesday, President Cyril Ramaphosa tried to address investor concern about expropriation of property without compensation. He has repeatedly said EWC will happen, while also trying to reassure South Africans and foreign investors that their investments and property will be safe. It’s a losing game.

The land question is difficult and complex in a few respects, but property rights are not: we either have individual property rights or we do not. It is a philosophical impossibility to adopt a concept with all its implications and then also not adopt and accept that same concept in practice.

You cannot tell people their property will be secure while also pushing for an amendment to the constitution that will allow for expropriation of that property without compensation. As much as you try to play games with words and concepts, the logic does not line up.

You cannot say and believe A is A on the one hand, and then also believe and say that A is B. It would be irrational for any investor, local or foreign, to focus only on empty political assurances and not consider the implications of the parliamentary vote to amend section 25 of the constitution.

Amending section 25 dilutes what property rights all South Africans have now, and opens the door to more abuse by the state in future. Poor, black South Africans will be affected most harshly by the amendment; the flight of investment and nonexistent economic growth will bite them hardest.

Without secure individual property rights, we can wave goodbye to progress and growth.

Chris Hattingh

Free Market Foundation