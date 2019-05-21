Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Global response needed

21 May 2019 - 05:00
A man man walks past flowers and tributes displayed in memory of the twin mosque massacre victims along the road outside the Linwood mosque in Christchurch, New Zealand on March 25 2019. Picture: AFP/ANTHONY WALLACE
A man man walks past flowers and tributes displayed in memory of the twin mosque massacre victims along the road outside the Linwood mosque in Christchurch, New Zealand on March 25 2019. Picture: AFP/ANTHONY WALLACE

A global menace terrorism requires a global response founded on fairness and international legitimacy. The recent horrors in New Zealand and Sri Lanka add fuel to Samuel Huntington’s Clash of Civilisations thesis.

But the world has learned over millennia to cope with tragedies. Rightwing fascism and Islamic State extremism will never overwhelm the masses. Nations will peck their way through the rubble and carry on, as they have throughout history.

The aim of terror attacks is not primarily about the number of the dead, it is the shock and its aftermath, the separation and polarisation of  society. The aim is to trigger a cycle of repression, radicalisation and realignment into two clear opposing fronts.

Farouk Araie
Johannesburg

