LETTER: Global response needed

A global menace terrorism requires a global response founded on fairness and international legitimacy. The recent horrors in New Zealand and Sri Lanka add fuel to Samuel Huntington’s Clash of Civilisations thesis.

But the world has learned over millennia to cope with tragedies. Rightwing fascism and Islamic State extremism will never overwhelm the masses. Nations will peck their way through the rubble and carry on, as they have throughout history.

The aim of terror attacks is not primarily about the number of the dead, it is the shock and its aftermath, the separation and polarisation of society. The aim is to trigger a cycle of repression, radicalisation and realignment into two clear opposing fronts.

Farouk Araie

Johannesburg