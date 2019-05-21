LETTER: DA leader is broad-minded, big-hearted and visionary

Here we are gifted with the DA, a party led by an honest, broad-minded and big-hearted visionary, a truly remarkable man. The DA has consistently delivered good, clean governance where it has been given a chance to govern, even in the face of overwhelming odds.

Post the election we should be celebrating a massive increase in DA support, a national DA win, and looking forward to enjoying the enormous benefits and positives of DA governance. The economy would surge, jobs would be created, crime would decrease, life in SA would be prosperous, peaceful and harmonious.

But no, we bash the DA at every available opportunity (led by the hugely irresponsible Peter Bruce — if ever a man deserved the epithet “there’s no fool like an old fool”) and happily vote for the enormously compromised ANC (mostly a band of thugs who have broken what they haven’t stolen) and the EFF, which would rapidly take us down the road Venezuela has travelled with all the resultant tears and tragedy.

And the DA is told to reflect? Reflect on their record of zero corruption? Reflect on their record of exemplary governance? Reflect on their falling unemployment rate even as joblessness grows in every province they do not govern? No, I think it is time for SA as a nation to reflect and realise what pearls we have cast aside. We have got the government we deserve, so no more complaining.

Mark van Hoogstraten

Camps Bay