LETTER: Ramaphosa is part of white capital

Black privilege exists, just as Helen Zille said. It has been created and encouraged by the ANC

20 May 2019
The double standards in this country never cease to amaze me. Why is it acceptable for the white community to be blasted with all manner of insults and accusations, such as that they stole the land and benefit from white monopoly capital and white privilege, but politically correct commentators and black South Africans can refuse to admit that any of the selfsame accusations apply to them as well?

Black privilege exists, just as Helen Zille said. It’s a fact, and it has been created and encouraged by the ANC. Too many black South Africans have been beneficiaries of cadre deployment and a totally corrupt government and ANC they are part of. Consider the implications of the Zondo commission, and the stories emerging from every bankrupt municipality.

Land was also “stolen” by blacks from blacks, in the same way as colonists did through warfare. How do you think the Matebele landed up in Zimbabwe? President Cyril Ramaphosa and myriad other ANC members have all become millionaires and billionaires and are therefore part of “white monopoly capital and privilege”.

The outrage in response to Zille’s tweet is ridiculous; clearly the truth hurts.

Charles Cadman
Via e-mail

