LETTER: Power is in the mind

Human capital cannot simply be seized or transferred

20 May 2019 - 05:03
Ace Magashule. Picture: TREVOR SAMSON
ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule said at the recent remembrance for Walter Sisulu that the mission of the party was the transfer of socioeconomic power to the hands of Africans.

Sorry to disappoint, Ace, but this power resides in heads not hands. It is correctly called human capital by the National Development Plan. It cannot be simply transferred. It can only be acquired through education and experience in working with those endowed with these deep reserves of human capital. This, due to our history, still resides — albeit unfairly — largely in the white minority.

Therefore any policy to push whites to the margins of the economy will ensure that this capital will sink and be lost to all. This capital cannot be seized; only painstakingly acquired by embracing and working with those so endowed.

A bitter pill: discard whites and we all lose these reserves of human capital, which is the only form of wealth that matters in today’s world. Embrace whites and have the potential for all to grow rich. Ace, you cannot have it both ways. It’s your call.

Willem Cronje
Via e-mail

