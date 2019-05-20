LETTER: It is quite clear the ANC is a minority group in SA

Sooner or later every country experiences a crisis. Some of those countries are easily remembered and others just as easily forgotten. Who remembers, or even cares, about the crises which overtook France from 1871 to 1940? However, the fact remains that France is, and will remain, a second-rate country until it finds statesmanlike leaders to reverse the disaster of 1789.

SA, heir to the Union of SA, came into existence at a time of great political turbulence. A time when the introduction of socialism created a political crisis. A time when the question of home rule for Ireland and votes for women and the habits of a sovereign all combined to create a constitutional crisis.

The SA crisis is the generally acknowledged high rate of unemployment, combined with the appearance of "Mbekivilles", similar to the Hoovervilles which proliferated in the USA in the 1930s, with squatter camps ironically named after Slovo or Cuba or similar figures surrounding every urban centre.

Generally, mature nations with mature leadership have united to solve such problems. The work of FD Roosevelt and his horde of lawyers led by Justice Frankfurter in creating a veritable alphabet soup of agencies to introduce socialism to the USA comes to mind.

In SA we had a general election recently and I have been unable to find the results. I speak not of the major parties but of the Green Party, the Cape Party and similar rats and mice parties whose leadership and voters are more passionate and enthusiastic, words which always indicate derangement and irrationality, than the leadership and voting fodder of the major parties.

However, it seems that while some 23-million persons registered to vote, only around 16-million made their way to the voting booths, although, distressingly, some deranged persons allegedly did so more than once.

Of the 16-million, the ANC garnered some 57% of the votes.

Thus in a land where there is allegedly little education in arithmetic, the ANC garnered some 9,120,000 votes. How much of this is a "gratitude" factor because the ANC gained them the right to participate in this electoral game is unknown but surely considerable.

Now, irrespective of the actual number of votes cast in favour of the ANC, 9,120,000 of 23-million amounts to 20.9% and it is manifestly clear that the ANC is a minority group in SA, where 43% of the electorate voted against them and 30% did not even bestir themselves to vote. So this cannot be taken to be a vote in favour of the ANC, not when service delivery protests continue daily unabated.

The question is will Cyril Ramaphosa develop sufficient moral courage to grasp the nettle of statesmanship and form a government of national unity — that is, a coalition government dedicated to overcoming unemployment? Or will we have a "all things are normal" approach designed to deliver on the ANC’s Gupta interests?

Errol Callaghan

Goodwood