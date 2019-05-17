LETTER: The right to resist vs the right to exist

In reply to Gunvant Govindjee, I wish to point out that the point of my letter was to object to the bias evident in the headline of the article in question, which completely underplayed the deaths of innocent Israeli citizens and the provocation of the rockets fired from Gaza that Israel could not ignore (Gazans Have a Right to Resist Occupation, May 15).

Govindjee mentions the 1982 UN resolution 37/43 regarding the right to resist foreign occupation. This would have applied even more so in 1948, when the legally established fledgling state of Israel was attacked on all sides by Arab state armies intent upon its destruction.

This defensive war, successfully fought by Israel against all odds, inevitably led to civilian dislocation, which could have been avoided by the acceptance of Israel’s right to exist.

Martin Behr, Orchards