LETTER: Solar is a no-brainer

Energy minister Jeff Radebe’s letter informing the national energy regulator that it can grant licences to small-scale embedded generation projects with a combined capacity of 500MW, without the developer having to seek permission for a deviation from the integrated resource plan (IRP), refers.

Rooftop solar is a no-brainer; Greenpeace Africa therefore welcomes the minister’s move to finally ensure South Africans can go ahead with the installation of rooftop solar. We have some of the best renewable resources in the world. Unfortunately, red tape and bureaucratic delays have meant SA has been unable to take advantage of the significant opportunities offered by rooftop solar.

This move to streamline the process is long overdue and will go a long way towards easing the current electricity crisis.

Nevertheless, the most critical step forward would be the release of the country’s new integrated resource plan (IRP), which has faced heavy delays and is essential for creating the necessary certainty in the electricity sector.

The newly elected government must move quickly to finalise the IRP, develop a plan for a just energy transition and address the climate crisis.

Happy Khambule

Political adviser, Greenpeace Africa