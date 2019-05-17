Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Solar is a no-brainer

Energy ministry’s decision to allow unregulated small-scale use is a welcome development

17 May 2019 - 05:00
Solar geyser. Picture: SUNDAY TIMES
Solar geyser. Picture: SUNDAY TIMES

Energy minister Jeff Radebe’s letter informing the national energy regulator that it can grant licences to small-scale embedded generation projects with a combined capacity of 500MW, without the developer having to seek permission for a deviation from the integrated resource plan (IRP), refers.

Rooftop solar is a no-brainer; Greenpeace Africa therefore welcomes the minister’s move to finally ensure South Africans can go ahead with the installation of rooftop solar. We have some of the best renewable resources in the world. Unfortunately, red tape and bureaucratic delays have meant SA has been unable to take advantage of the significant opportunities offered by rooftop solar.

This move to streamline the process is long overdue and will go a long way towards easing the current electricity crisis.

Nevertheless, the most critical step forward would be the release of the country’s new integrated resource plan (IRP), which has faced heavy delays and is essential for creating the necessary certainty in the electricity sector.

The newly elected government must move quickly to finalise the IRP, develop a plan for a just energy transition and address the climate crisis.

Happy Khambule
Political adviser, Greenpeace Africa

EDITORIAL: Time is tight for green transition that works for all

All stakeholders will have to get around the table to figure out what a just energy transition for SA might look like and how it can be achieved
Opinion
1 day ago

SA banks no longer keen on funding coal projects, but remain heavily invested

Still, financing coal-fired power stations is not entirely off the cards, and none has policy to stop funding coal mining
National
4 days ago

NEWS ANALYSIS: SA is dragging its feet on energy transition

The move towards renewables and a low carbon economy needs a coherent plan and some serious thought
National
1 week ago

LETTER: Battery booster

Renewables are bringing down the cost of electricity
Opinion
2 weeks ago

