LETTER: Mindset must change

President Cyril Ramaphosa needs a new cabinet with new thinking. That should include giving people the title deeds to the land on which their houses stand, not only in the urban areas but more importantly in rural areas.

This simple move would bring all of these people into a world where they can access capital to better themselves. In rural areas, where many inhabitants currently have few rights, these actions will give them the chance to grow their own food and even export some to surrounding towns.

For this to happen they will need manpower. That manpower now tries to exist in plastic shacks in towns. Get them back on to arable land and you create over 500,000 jobs at very little cost to the fiscus.

This demands a huge difference in thinking, away from the communist or socialist mindset that now influences a lot of our policy.

Peter Lestrange

Via e-mail