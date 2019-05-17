Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Mindset must change

Giving people the title deeds to the land on which their houses stand, especially in rural areas, will open a new world for them

17 May 2019 - 05:00
South African President Cyril Ramaphosa celebrates victory for his African National Congress (ANC) party at the announcement of results of the country's parliamentary and provincial elections in Pretoria, South Africa, May 11, 2019.Picture REUTERS / MIKE HUTCHINGS
South African President Cyril Ramaphosa celebrates victory for his African National Congress (ANC) party at the announcement of results of the country's parliamentary and provincial elections in Pretoria, South Africa, May 11, 2019.Picture REUTERS / MIKE HUTCHINGS

President Cyril Ramaphosa needs a new cabinet with new thinking. That should include giving people the title deeds to the land on which their houses stand, not only in the urban areas but more importantly in rural areas.

This simple move would bring all of these people into a world where they can access capital to better themselves. In rural areas, where many inhabitants currently have few rights, these actions will give them the chance to grow their own food and even export some to surrounding towns.

For this to happen they will need manpower. That manpower now tries to exist in plastic shacks in towns. Get them back on to arable land and you create over 500,000 jobs at very little cost to the fiscus.

This demands a huge difference in thinking, away from the communist or socialist mindset that now influences a lot of our policy.

Peter Lestrange
Via e-mail

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.