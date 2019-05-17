Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Bruce is an appeaser

His latest columns have smacked of cheap propaganda

17 May 2019 - 05:00
Mmusi Maimane. Picture: REUTERS/MIKE HUTCHINGS
Peter Bruce’s latest column smacked of cheap propaganda and was at times uncouth (“St Mmusi And His Angels Preside Over Lies”, May 16).

The content reminded me of the mantra expressed by the Natal sugar barons at the time of the introduction of the tricameral parliament. They said it was “a step in the right direction”.

While Bruce at times writes lucidly, his latest columns seem designed to appease the governing party. History could well show that his actions are similar to those of Neville Chamberlain, who sought to appease Nazi Germany.

Arthur Konigkramer
Durban

