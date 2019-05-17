Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Being rich is a crime?

Critique of Tiger Woods makes no sense

17 May 2019 - 05:00
Golfer Tiger Woods is awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the nation's highest civilian honor, by U.S. President Donald Trump in the Rose Garden at the White House in Washington, U.S., May 6, 2019. Picture: REUTERS / CLODAGH KILCOYNE
Jean Michel Bouvier is surely a confused and/or prejudiced man to express disgust that US President Donald Trump saw fit to give a prestigious award to the “lying, rich, self-serving” Tiger Woods (Trump and Tiger Putt for the Same Side, May 13).

All successful golfers are rich and self-serving. It is an individual sport, for heaven’s sake. Being rich is a crime? In their playing days Jack Nicklaus and Gary Player, heroes of the game, were also rich and self-serving. Is the writer suggesting they and Woods should have donated all their wealth to the government, or perhaps to their caddies, lest they be seen as self-serving?

If Woods lied I don’t recall it, but he certainly hasn’t earned a reputation for having done so. (By the way, it is common knowledge that all three of these gentlemen have raised and donated many millions to charitable causes.)

In contrast to your writer’s opinion, and if I was Woods, I would have asked Trump to send the award via DHL rather than appear on the same stage as the lying, immoral, bigoted embarrassment that is Trump. A proven golf-cheat too, and if Bouvier is a golfer he would know that says it all.

John Perry
Hartbeespoort

