LETTER: Shed politics, not jobs

Factional strife in ANC takes focus away from the main challenge

16 May 2019 - 06:32
The fact that the total unemployed population of our country  has increased is indicative of the lack of clear policy positions on growing the economy.

It appears that “politicking” has hijacked the jobs space to enrich a few, not the millions of unemployed South Africans who are suffering, particularly in sectors that have seen a significant decline in job numbers.

Youth unemployment now rests at a staggering 55.2% of the total unemployed population, which represents over 27.6% for the first quarter of this year as announced by Statistics SA in the latest quarterly labour force survey.

The labour force survey numbers speak volumes. It is high time the petty politicking and false promises stop in our country. South Africans are not only experiencing frequent load-shedding but job-shedding too. We cannot as a developing economy bleed jobs at this rate.

If President Cyril Ramaphosa does not take immediate steps to address the collapse and uncertainty in the labour market for the construction sector, agricultural industries and mining, we will see the number of jobs being shed over the course of this year increase steadily.

Politicking, particularly within the governing party, should be set aside in order to create policy certainty for investors both domestic and foreign.

The IFP believes the only way our society can prosper is through an economy that works for the people, by the people. Our people are in desperate need of jobs and decent employment and we must as a nation deliver this to see fairness and economic justice prevail.

Mkhuleko Hlengwa
IFP national spokesperson

