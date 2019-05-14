Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Election results cause for concern

It is alarming that corrupt ANC won nearly 60% of the vote

14 May 2019 - 05:01
ANC supporters. Picture: REUTERS

I view the 2019 election results with great concern. Regardless of how the ANC has done in the past, any party in the world that gets close to 60% of the vote is running an effective dictatorship. Any party that gets 60% of the vote after robbing a country blind for 10 years has clearly captured an audience that can only vote according to its skin colour.

Even more alarming is the fact that the EFF, a collection of charlatans and economic idiots who prey on the hopelessness of people left stranded by the ANC’s looting, gained half as many votes (10%) as the DA (20%). In provinces where the EFF is now the official opposition it will pressure the ANC into accepting its madcap policies, which can only lead to more corruption and fewer jobs.

The direction of travel for many middle class folk looking for a sensible and stable government will inevitably be outward, meaning less investment and continued economic decline. I hope President Cyril Ramaphosa’s new cabinet will be made up of people who are competent and honest, but let’s not forget the 40 thieves will be camped just outside the main tent.

Bernard Benson
Parklands

