LETTER: Trump and Tiger putt for the same side

Words cannot express how sickened I was when I saw US President Donald Trump present the presidential medal of freedom, America’s highest civilian honour, to Tiger Woods, his golfing buddy.

Where did Trump get the idea that this rich, lying, self-serving adulterer deserves this medal? I can tell you. They have much in common, that is why. They are both very rich and poor role models. Both cheated on their pregnant wives and both tried to conceal their actions with lies.

Jean Michel Bouvier

Bryanston