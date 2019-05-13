Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Trump and Tiger putt for the same side

13 May 2019 - 05:04
US President Donald Trump presents golfer Tiger Woods with the Presidential Medal of Freedom during a ceremony in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington, DC, the US, May 6 2019. Picture: BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP
US President Donald Trump presents golfer Tiger Woods with the Presidential Medal of Freedom during a ceremony in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington, DC, the US, May 6 2019. Picture: BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP

Words cannot express how sickened I was when I saw US President Donald Trump present the presidential medal of freedom, America’s highest civilian honour, to Tiger Woods, his golfing buddy.

Where did Trump get the idea that this rich, lying, self-serving adulterer deserves this medal? I can tell you. They have much in common, that is why. They are both very rich and poor role models. Both cheated on their pregnant wives and both tried to conceal their actions with lies.

Jean Michel Bouvier
Bryanston

Politics-shy Woods to be honoured at White House

Black superstar has played golf with Trump on several occasions
Sport
1 week ago

KEVIN McCALLUM: The Terminator’s take on Trump: a mean, pitiful cheat

Rick Reilly’s new book, Commander in Cheat: How golf explains Trump,  says the US president's golf antics reveal his mindset
Opinion
1 month ago

SIMON BARBER: Laughing Trump off might be the best option

The president's ego demands we acknowledge his genius, despite mounting evidence of his idiocy, writes Simon Barber
Opinion
2 weeks ago

Most read

1.
Gains by the FF+ could, perversely, help the DA
Opinion
2.
LETTER: Why I won’t vote for Ramaphosa’s ANC
Opinion / Letters
3.
CARTOON: Malema and the media
Opinion
4.
PETER BRUCE: Pravin Gordhan and David Mabuza are ...
Opinion / Columnists
5.
LETTER: Jacob Zuma gets some of his own medicine
Opinion / Letters

Related Articles

LETTER: Donald Trump’s financial war will backfire

Opinion / Letters

LETTER: White supremacists cannot tell difference between racist-baiting and ...

Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Duarte a bully just like Trump

Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Trump sowing hatred

Opinion / Letters

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.