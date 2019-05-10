LETTER: SA economy is on the decline despite optimism

I kept reading from the beginning of this year how well the SA economy would do in 2019 compared to 2018. But the same projections were made at the beginning of 2018, and we ended up with 0.8% GDP growth.

The projection in January was 1.9% for 2019, but it has already dropped and the World Bank and our Reserve Bank project it at 1.3%. As far as I am concerned it’s all wishful thinking and we will be lucky if we grow at 0.8%, the same as 2018.

The reasons are there for all to see. We have already lost four months in 2019 by sitting on our hands with all the economic indicators pointing south. Between the Easter holidays, and the elections we will lose the second quarter economically.

Business confidence is the worst it has been since 2017, and our performance on a range of social, economic and governance measures is comparable to a country at war. How much lower can we go?

I would really like to know what thumb-suck economic models financial analysts and global agencies have to use to come up with such positive growth forecasts for 2018, because the critical skills needed to improve the economy do not exist here anymore. They have been pushed out and replaced by incompetent cadres.

All the government has done is increase the crime rate, along with poverty, unemployment and corruption, and allowed its unqualified cadres to take over the SOEs (state-owned enterprises, which are now in ICU) as well as messing up education, health, and municipal services.

This situation is irreversible with the current government, no matter what people think and hope for from the ANC or its new messiah, Cyril Ramaphosa.

Jean Michel Bouvier

Bryanston