LETTER: Bantu Holomisa reckless, but IEC dropped the ball

It is reckless and irresponsible of UDM leader Bantu Holomisa to say the elections were rigged. I feel sorry for him as he watches his party die an agonising, slow death.

The UDM is history. That does not give him the right to cast doubt on the integrity of the elections. Leaders should be careful about what they say.

I do, however, share his disappointment in the Independent Electoral Commission of SA. The IEC under Jacob Zuma’s friend Glen Mashinini has been found wanting. The commission was ill-prepared and failed to anticipate potential problems.

Why in 2019 do we still talk about the stained finger as the most reliable method to prevent double voting ? Are you joking? This is a country with some of the world’s top universities. Don’t we have IT specialists who could design digital systems to protect the integrity of the elections?

Why is the IEC still living in stone age? I do hope that after these elections Mashinini and his leadership team leave office and allow new modern ideas to take over the IEC.

Dr Lucas Ntyintyane

Via e-mail