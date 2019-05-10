Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Ban meddling with athletes’ testosterone levels

The gender of an athlete should be determined only by whether the athlete has XX or XY chromosomes

10 May 2019 - 05:00
Picture: ISTOCK
Most people would agree that changing the testosterone level of any athlete by artificial means is a bad idea, and that it should be banned outright.

The gender of an athlete should be  determined only by whether the athlete has XX or XY chromosomes.

Very few people have differently formed parts of their bodies, including their genitals,  but this should not alter the determination of their gender — XX is female and XY is male. Any other method will lead to the confusion we now have with people such as Caster Semenya.

Richard Becker
Craighall Park

When considering Caster Semenya, what is elite sport, anyway, other than a festival of inequality?

If sport were truly fair, we would all be on the podium, writes Anjana Ahuja
Opinion
6 days ago

‘I was wrong about Caster,’ says former Semenya competitor

Madeleine Pape, who represented Australia in the 800m at the Beijing Olympics in 2008, now acknowledges that the issue is more complicated and the SA ...
Sport
1 week ago

KEVIN MCCALLUM: Caster Semenya still on that hill, far from a level playing field

The decision to force her to reduce her natural testosterone is a blatantly racist move against her, and no-one else
Sport
1 week ago

What they are saying about ruling on Caster

Court of Arbitration for Sport dismisses Semenya appeal. Here are some reactions
Sport
1 week ago

