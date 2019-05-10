LETTER: Ban meddling with athletes’ testosterone levels

Most people would agree that changing the testosterone level of any athlete by artificial means is a bad idea, and that it should be banned outright.

The gender of an athlete should be determined only by whether the athlete has XX or XY chromosomes.

Very few people have differently formed parts of their bodies, including their genitals, but this should not alter the determination of their gender — XX is female and XY is male. Any other method will lead to the confusion we now have with people such as Caster Semenya.

Richard Becker

Craighall Park