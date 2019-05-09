LETTER: University of Johannesburg researchers’ base practices have devalued degrees

Opinion / Letters

09 May 2019 - 05:00
I worked hard less than a decade ago to earn my master’s degree and doctorate through the University of Johannesburg. I am very angry to see that the academics of the university have been shown to abuse the government system that subsidises academic research (Researchers Sound Alarm On Dodgy Practices, April 30).

This has compromised, if not destroyed, the integrity of my qualification and those of everyone else who has qualified through the university in recent times. There is no excuse for this abuse — the phenomenon of so-called “predatory journals” has been well known for several years.

Individual academics have shown a lack of integrity in persisting with these abusive publications and conference presentations; senior academics must have been aware that this was going on; and the executive management of the university has had ample opportunity to address the problem and bring the guilty academics to account with suitable consequences.

If I am feeling so angry as a graduate, I can only imagine what those academics at the university who have maintained their integrity must be feeling. I hope that the executive management will publicly inform us of what will be done to curb this abuse.

Dr Penny Abbott
Forest Town

