LETTER: From uhuru to Zimbabwe

Put simply, the disastrous ANC, for which it would seem your correspondent faithfully votes, has trashed the fabric of the government and stolen and wasted hundreds of billions of rand since 1994. Although agriculture is highly technical and fertile land scarce, there was ample money to train prospective farmers, buy up land on the open market, and pass on to private ownership vast amounts of idle state land.

But all this is common knowledge, so why the confusion? I cannot believe your writer would want the appalling mess that is Zimbabwe, or Venezuela. Or that he does not understand that land expropriation without compensation would be the final nail in the coffin for the South African economy.

Mike Deacon

Cape Town