LETTER: Confidence in new dawn is misplaced

I wonder if Enoch Godongwana’s opinion piece has any connection with SAA’s announcement of direct flights to China? “Ramaphosa’s New Dawn Makes Him the New Deng Of Our Time”, (May 6). It dashed any residual optimism that SA’s economy under the ANC might actually improve.

If Godongwana, who chairs the ANC’s economic transformation subcommittee and seems to think all our problems are due to either apartheid or the great financial crash, actually believes Cyril Ramaphosa will usher in prosperity by accelerating industrialisation and reviving the agricultural sector, he is clearly living on another planet.

Comparing Ramaphosa to Deng Xiaoping is more than just a stretch, as Godongwana’s earlier comments reflect a magical utopian ideology that was the opposite of Deng’s approach. Deng was a realist who threw out Mao Zedong’s grand ideas and saw progress as a process of trial and error or, as he said: “Cross the river by feeling for stones under one’s feet.”

He also said, apropos the iniquities of black empowerment: “No matter if it is a white cat or a black cat, if it can catch mice it is a good cat.” I can understand how the prospect of easy cash could make the ANC’s economic transformation subcommittee draw fawning comparisons with Chinese heroes, but it shouldn’t forget that Deng was also the leader who brutally repressed the peaceful demonstrations in Tiananmen Square.

James Cunningham

Camps Bay