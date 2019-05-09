LETTER: Ban is illogical

It is generally agreed that female track and field performances stand at about 90% of male performances. Higher testosterone levels for men account for a substantial portion of this difference.

Yet the new restrictions on female testosterone levels are applied only to a few of the track events — 400m, 800m and 1,500m, and none of the field events. This is illogical. If there is to be a restriction on female testosterone levels because it confers an unfair advantage it should apply to all track and field events.

It does look as though Caster Semenya is being unfairly singled out. Her legal team could have argued most plausibly that if there are to be restrictions they should apply across the board to all female track and field events and not just a select few.

David Suzman

Saxonwold