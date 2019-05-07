LETTER: Spoilt for choice, not spoiling the ballot

It is unbelievable that someone could write that he is going to spoil his vote in an election with 48 rival parties (I’m spoiling my vote, May 6).

They range from the Capitalist Party to the Socialist Revolutionary Workers' Party in economic policy. In another dimension, they range from the Freedom Front Plus to Black First, Land First.

In many other democracies, voters are limited to a choice of two or three options. If their candidate loses, their vote is wasted. Here we are fortunate that no vote is wasted, but all counted in a national tally.

Keith Gottschalk

Claremont, Cape Town