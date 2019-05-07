Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Having a job is a privilege

07 May 2019 - 05:00
Unemployed men looking for work in Meredale Johannesburg. Picture: KATHERINE MUICK
Unemployed men looking for work in Meredale Johannesburg. Picture: KATHERINE MUICK

I refer to Sydney Kay’s letter, and wish to not only steal one of his lines but also elaborate on it (Gqubule’s Column is Nonsensical, May 3). That line is: “Business is in business to invest, not to strike” or create jobs.

LETTER: Gqubule’s column is nonsensical

Terms such as ‘investment strike’ misconstrue the workings of business
Opinion
4 days ago

Conducting business by investing will bring about opportunities for people (the public) to sell what they can offer by way of skills, knowledge, experience labour and abilities, at a price commensurate with what they have to offer.

Twice in my working career I approached management on the basis that I felt I needed to be paid more for what I was offering at the time, and twice I was told that nobody was forcing me to stay there, and that I was free to go and search for anyone who would be prepared to pay me more.

Back to Kay’s letter. White monopoly capital is the only thing that has kept our country going while grand theft has been taking place everywhere and labour laws have instilled a sense of entitlement into the citizenry.

I believe we should revert to seeing a “job” as a privilege that has to be earned instead of it being a vested right.

John Johnston
Cape Town

LETTER: Legislation required to protect self-employed

Going to court is costly, time-consuming and not effective for small businesses
Opinion
1 week ago

LETTER: SA’s rearview mirror is dangerous

The country is inhibited, even after 25 years of democracy, by unending talk of the injustices of the past
Opinion
1 week ago

LETTER: Strike a disaster

Amcu achieved nothing and its members have been impoverished
Opinion
1 week ago

LETTER: Older people have much to offer employers

Many employees are at their peak when they are told to join the pension line, in terms of skills experience
Opinion
1 week ago

Most read

1.
LETTER: Why I won’t vote for Ramaphosa’s ANC
Opinion / Letters
2.
PETER BRUCE: Thursday will dawn new and stormy
Opinion / Bruce's List
3.
LETTER: Jacob Zuma gets some of his own medicine
Opinion / Letters
4.
EDITOR’S LUNCHBOX: Johann Rupert’s ‘dumb move’ ...
Opinion
5.
CARTOON: Malema and the media
Opinion

Related Articles

LETTER: Rising inequality is not the fault of capitalism

Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Embrace gig economy

Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Unions have lost plot

Opinion / Letters

LETTER: ANC responsible for this mess

Opinion / Letters

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.