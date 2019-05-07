LETTER: Having a job is a privilege

Conducting business by investing will bring about opportunities for people (the public) to sell what they can offer by way of skills, knowledge, experience labour and abilities, at a price commensurate with what they have to offer.

Twice in my working career I approached management on the basis that I felt I needed to be paid more for what I was offering at the time, and twice I was told that nobody was forcing me to stay there, and that I was free to go and search for anyone who would be prepared to pay me more.

Back to Kay’s letter. White monopoly capital is the only thing that has kept our country going while grand theft has been taking place everywhere and labour laws have instilled a sense of entitlement into the citizenry.

I believe we should revert to seeing a “job” as a privilege that has to be earned instead of it being a vested right.

John Johnston

Cape Town