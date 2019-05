Every morning waking up lately I find myself in a nightmarish loop with news announcements of how each of the major parties fighting this election has devised some plan to fix and turn around the economy, create jobs and lock up all the crooks who have brought the country to its knees, and sort out all the wrongs in our lives while at the same time managing to berate the other parties.

I just pray that in the next couple of days all this nonsense will stop.

Jean-Michel Bouvier

Bryanston