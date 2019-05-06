LETTER: Farm invasions are a daily reality

President Cyril Ramaphosa has consistently said there are no farm invasions in SA and expropriation will somehow be considered and orderly. Well, once again he will be “shocked”, because he is totally uninformed, or just uninterested.

There have been Zimbabwe-style farm invasions in many provinces of SA. In 2018 farms in Eshowe were invaded and burnt to the ground, and still no arrests. Recently EFF-sponsored mobs stormed a farm in the Swartberg area threatening to burn and “spill blood” after land invaders were removed.

This is a daily reality rural folk have to live with and most city people and rich politicians have no concept of. Wake up, this country is in anarchy, despite all the pretty speeches, denials and political correctness.

Charles Cadman

Via e-mail