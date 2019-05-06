Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Farm invasions are a daily reality

President Cyril Ramaphosa is deluded in saying there have been no land grabs in SA

06 May 2019 - 05:02
Residents build shacks. Picture: SIMTEMBILE MGIDI

President Cyril Ramaphosa has consistently said there are no farm invasions in SA and expropriation will somehow be considered and orderly. Well, once again he will be “shocked”, because he is totally uninformed, or just uninterested. 

There have been Zimbabwe-style farm invasions in many provinces of SA. In 2018 farms in Eshowe  were invaded and burnt to the ground, and still no arrests. Recently EFF-sponsored mobs stormed a farm in the Swartberg area threatening to burn and “spill blood” after land invaders were removed.

This is a daily reality rural folk have to live with and most city people and rich politicians have no concept of. Wake up, this country is in anarchy, despite all the pretty speeches, denials and political correctness.

Charles Cadman
Via e-mail

Nasty truth behind the RDP housing market

With a dearth of title deeds, banks’ reluctance to mortgage low-value properties, and buyers needing fast cash, most RDP home sales take place on the ...
LETTER: SA’s rearview mirror is dangerous

The country is inhibited, even after 25 years of democracy, by unending talk of the injustices of the past
LETTER: A landslide ANC victory would confirm the party can get away with murder

The Cyril Ramaphosa delusion is just the last kicks of a dying horse
LETTER: There is much goodwill in SA

South Africans of all races are known for their warmth and overseas visitors often comment favourably about this
