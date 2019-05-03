Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Saluting the journalists on World Press Day

03 May 2019 - 05:00
Picture: 123RF / MACOR
On this World Press Day I salute every man and woman who uses their pen or microphone to stand up for the nameless little person . To those who have died, been maimed or jailed for doing so, your sacrifices are not forgotten.

In 2019 journalists are still under threat. In SA, Karima Brown was threatened with rape for being a journalist after being made a target by political leaders who should be protecting her.

As a frustrated journalist under a white coat I envy their courage not to bow to intimidation. Please continue to ask questions. Be loud. Never be afraid. You are essential to democracy.

Dr Lucas Ntyintyane
Via e-mail

