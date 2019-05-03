LETTER: Outlandish defence of Vladimir Putin

Alexander Kulyaev (Leon is obsessed with Russia, April 29) is certainly beholden to the current leader of the Russian Confederation.

I urge him to be aware of the reality that history has a way of ridiculing outlandish, unqualified notions in the years that follow.

His defence of Russia’s entirely illegal invasion of Crimea is reminiscent of those who justified the dreadful and telling annexation of Sudetenland. It is a shame that his grandchildren will one day have to read his embarrassing, apologetic words.

Nicholas Sagerholm

Stockholm