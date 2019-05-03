Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Outlandish defence of Vladimir Putin

History will ridicule those who defend the Russian invasion of Crimea

03 May 2019 - 05:00
Vladimir Putin. GETTY IMAGES/MIHAIL SVETLOV
Vladimir Putin. GETTY IMAGES/MIHAIL SVETLOV

Alexander Kulyaev  (Leon is obsessed with Russia, April 29) is certainly beholden to the current leader of the Russian Confederation.

I urge him to be aware of the reality that history has a way of ridiculing outlandish, unqualified notions in the years that follow.

His defence of Russia’s entirely illegal invasion of Crimea is reminiscent of those who justified the dreadful and telling annexation of Sudetenland. It is a shame that his grandchildren will one day have to read his embarrassing, apologetic words.

Nicholas Sagerholm
Stockholm

LETTER: Tony Leon is obsessed with Russia

The former DA leader has his facts wrong about the Crimean situation
Opinion
4 days ago

