Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Not much to be optimistic about in SA

03 May 2019 - 05:00
Picture: GALLO IMAGES/LISA HNATOWICZ
Picture: GALLO IMAGES/LISA HNATOWICZ

I have a certain regard for Carol Paton's writing and was thus a little taken aback that she felt that I had written “not in a nice way” about SA’s problems “Ramaphosa’s Vision and Courage at the Crux of SA’s Future Development”, (April 30).

I must confess I’m not sure how to write in a “nice way” about nearly 10-million unemployed, power cuts, the fifth consecutive year of falling real incomes, and so on.

She also charges me with Afropessimism. Are we back amid the “people’s democracies” of Eastern Europe where, as Vaclav Havel put it, optimism was compulsory? I think I will take a leaf out of Franklin D Roosevelt’s book. When he was told his crusty vice-president, John Nance Garner, had told a reporter that “the president is a goddamn fool”, he simply grinned at the press corps and said: “Well, I think we ought to pay attention to that. He’s usually right about such things, after all.”.

RW Johnson

Constantia

LETTER: Uhuru on horizon?

Today, everybody knows the significance of Freedom Day and Youth Day and what they symbolise
Opinion
1 day ago

WATCH: The role of smaller parties in the general election

Trade Collective political economist Lebohang Pheko​ talks to Business Day TV about the May 8 general election
Politics
2 days ago

NEVA MAKGETLA: SA can build on accomplishments of past 25 years

Admittedly we have a long way to go, but inequality would be worse were it not for very large redistribution through the state
Opinion
3 days ago

What hinders SA’s automotive sector?

Plans to expand SA’s automotive sector won’t succeed unless the government gets to grips with the country’s deteriorating infrastructure and lack of ...
Features
1 day ago

Most read

1.
EDITORIAL: Ace and the jokers in the ANC pack
Opinion / Editorials
2.
PETER BRUCE: Shock poll points to coalitionville
Opinion / Columnists
3.
Kusile and Medupi were destined to fail from the ...
Opinion
4.
WATCH: What the data is telling us about the ...
Opinion
5.
EDITORIAL: Staude’s silence in light of unfolding ...
Opinion / Editorials

Related Articles

Deeply held beliefs still harm black women in particular in corporates

Opinion

JUSTICE MALALA: Imagine that Ramaphosa suffers a bloody nose on May 8

Opinion / Home & Abroad

CAROL PATON: Ramaphosa’s vision and courage at the crux of SA’s future ...

Opinion / Columnists

EDITORIAL: Ramaphosa needs support as he tries to turn tide against graft

Opinion / Editorials

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.