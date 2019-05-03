LETTER: Get it right

For two days running Business Day ran Reuters copy that stated either that the city of Beira was “flattened” or “destroyed” by cyclone Idai.

Beira, a relatively large city, is in fact 90% intact. However, Buzi, a small town to the south, was very badly affected.

Johannesburg, where Business Day is based, is much nearer to Beira than Reuters’ headquarters. Surely it isn’t too much to expect an African newspaper to get its facts straight on a neighbouring African state?

Ruth Muller

Illovo