Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Get it right

Report on Beira should have been verified by SA sources

03 May 2019 - 05:00
Debris and destroyed buildings which stood in the path of Cyclone Idai can be seen in this aerial photograph over the Praia Nova neighbourhood in Beira on April 1, 2019. Picture: AFP/GUILLEM SARTORIO
Debris and destroyed buildings which stood in the path of Cyclone Idai can be seen in this aerial photograph over the Praia Nova neighbourhood in Beira on April 1, 2019. Picture: AFP/GUILLEM SARTORIO

For two days running Business Day ran Reuters copy that stated either that the city of Beira was “flattened” or “destroyed” by cyclone Idai. 

Beira, a relatively large city, is in fact 90% intact. However, Buzi, a small town to the south, was very badly affected.

Johannesburg, where Business Day is based, is much nearer to Beira than Reuters’ headquarters. Surely it isn’t too much to expect an African newspaper to get its facts straight on a neighbouring African state?

Ruth Muller
Illovo

Most read

1.
EDITORIAL: Ace and the jokers in the ANC pack
Opinion / Editorials
2.
PETER BRUCE: Shock poll points to coalitionville
Opinion / Columnists
3.
Kusile and Medupi were destined to fail from the ...
Opinion
4.
WATCH: What the data is telling us about the ...
Opinion
5.
EDITORIAL: Staude’s silence in light of unfolding ...
Opinion / Editorials

Related Articles

Cyclone Kenneth still causing torrential rain in Mozambique

World / Africa

Heavy rains ground Mozambique aid flights as Cyclone Kenneth toll hits 38

World / Africa

UN grants Mozambique $13m relief aid after Cyclone Kenneth damage

World / Africa

SA movie-goers flock to see Avengers Endgame

Life / Arts & Entertainment

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.