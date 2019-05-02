Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Uhuru on horizon?

02 May 2019 - 05:02
President Cyril Ramaphosa during his Freedom Day keynote address. Picture: ELMOND JIYANE / GCIS
When I listened to President Cyril Ramaphosa read his Freedom Day speech at the Miki Yili Stadium in Makhanda, Eastern Cape, I asked myself if the country is nearing uhuru. Or is that a figment of my imagination?

Ramaphosa mentioned that under colonial and apartheid rule black South Africans were reduced to servitude in the land of their ancestors. As I internalised his message, I gave a thought to the farm dwellers and labour tenants who today face arbitrary evictions by unscrupulous farm owners who are the descendants of those who used draconian laws such as the Native Land and Group Areas Acts to dispossess our forefathers of their land.

Today, everybody knows the significance of Freedom Day and Youth Day and what they symbolise. A bouquet of laws like the Extension of Security of Tenure Act and Labour Tenant Act of the department of rural development and land reform, as well as the UN’s voluntary guidelines on the responsible governance of tenure of land, fisheries and forests came with freedom.

These laws are closing in to stifle a crusade of minority land owners and farmers who continue to evict farm dwellers and labour tenants. For this I say we are nearing uhuru and justice will be served.

Themba Mzula Hleko
Rosslyn Gardens

