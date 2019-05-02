LETTER: Nuclear power has no place in SA

Your columnist Des Muller is totally out of touch with the reality of a world that is phasing out nuclear energy “What Zuma Meant About Nuclear” (April 26). While undoubtedly there was a need for long-term energy planning, had the 2007-2008 SA nuclear programme gone ahead we would have been saddled today with an additional anachronistic structure.

The substantial capital costs and regulatory hurdles associated with contemporary reactor designs and the three nuclear accidents have influenced the discontinuation of nuclear power: the 1979 Three Mile Island meltdown, the 1986 Chernobyl disaster and the 2011 Fukushima disaster exacerbated concerns about plant safety.

Practically all of the developed countries of the Western world are either opposed to nuclear power or are in the process of phasing it out. Germany, for example, has permanently shut down eight of its 17 reactors and pledged to close the rest by the end of 2022.

There is a long list of the countries that stopped the construction of nuclear plants, or those that had planned but have not gone ahead with construction. There are still unresolved questions of how to effectively dispose of radioactive nuclear waste 65 years after the first nuclear plants started operation. With almost 200 aging reactors due to be shut down by 2040, the International Energy Agency says there are “considerable uncertainties” about decommissioning costs, which they estimate will exceed $120bn.

Major transformations are under way for the global energy sector, from growing electrification to the expansion of renewables, upheavals in oil production and globalisation of natural gas markets. Since 2009, solar photovoltaic and wind costs have dropped an extraordinary 88% and 69% respectively, while coal and nuclear costs have increased by 9% and 23%, respectively.

It is time to put to rest nuclear for SA.

Alan Mantle

Via e-mail