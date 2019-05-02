LETTER: Mindset shift needed towards plastics

South Africans watched in shock as heavy rains and flooding destroyed lives, devastated homes, roads and infrastructure across the country last week.

As is human nature, repairs are already under way. Footage of the floods and the aftermath has been characterised by an incredible amount of pollution, particularly plastic pollution that has predominantly ended up on our beaches and in our harbours. In fact, globally, 80% of ocean plastic comes from land-based sources. The current images of many of SA’s coastlines support this.

More needs to be done to help negate the immense negative impact this is having on our environment. Indeed, public awareness about pollution and the devastating toll it is taking on our planet has necessarily become more mainstream. This is good. Despite the multitude of benefits that plastic provides, if it isn’t disposed of properly or reused, it becomes pollution. This need not be the case. Solutions to this challenge exist and companies around the globe are working together to achieve them and fight pollution.

How did we get here? Plastics have helped improve living standards, hygiene and nutrition around the world, especially in developing countries like SA. Rapid increases in income and prosperity have brought many of the conveniences of modern life. But used plastics have become a global environmental challenge.

Solutions to this challenge exist and are within reach. However, they are not the responsibility of companies or governments alone. They sit with all of us. All of us can and must contribute to the solution. We just need the collective will and determination to do so. Every bit helps — every decision to recycle or repurpose contributes to a growing alliance against pollution.

Individually, commit to changing behaviours at home and at the office, actively decide to increase the amounts recycled and support research into reusable plastics.

We need to understand the difference we can make as individuals in this global cause. Companies should continue to galvanise their efforts and support programmes and initiatives to improve recycling, and work with governments to find ways that promote further research and investment into already existing recycling programmes such as chemcycling, which reduces the fossil fuels needed for chemical production with recycled plastic waste.

Collectively we must increase the opportunities to recycle, to make it easier for people who want to recycle to be able to do so. Innovation is critical. We must popularise waste management technologies that support the circular economy that repurposes plastic instead of casting it to the sea. We need to support innovative solutions such as biodegradable plastic bags.

Economic incentives are necessary for investment into the research and development required to improve efficiencies in recycling and plastic waste recovery. Education and awareness underlines all of this.

Plastic remains an integral part of our everyday life, adding immense benefit to much of what we do. If disposed of properly and ultimately repurposed, it can and will continue to contribute meaningfully to all of us

Benoit Fricard, MD BASF SA

Founding member of the Alliance to End Plastic Waste