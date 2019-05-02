LETTER: Lord of the Flies about humans’ evil nature, not colonialism

Hans Pienaar, writing on Robinson Crusoe and his colonial legacy, claims in his article that William Golding’s Lord of the Flies, written about 250 years later, contains a message that colonial hierarchies are an inevitable part of human nature (“Robinson Crusoe’s Legacy of Colonial Hierarchy Still Thriving 300 Years On,” April 26).

Colonial hierarchy consisted of the colonist considering himself as civilised and superior to the “savage” native. This superiority was due to his having moved from the darkness of superstition and fear to the light of reason, which gave him control and authority over his environment. However, the theme of Lord of the Flies is not founded on this colonial template: Golding’s message is that human beings all have evil within themselves but ascribe its existence to forces beyond themselves, their opposition to which legitimises their authority and power.

In the novel there certainly is a hierarchical system, but it is not colonial: it is savage. Jack is a populist who gains ascendancy through promising the boys they can hunt, get meat from him and be protected from the “Beast”, the unidentified cause of things going wrong. His modus operandi is to act with no thought of the future. Ralph, whose tribe loses power to Jack’s, is a democrat who shows reason, adopts safeguards and plans for the future. This colonial mentality is seen as dangerous: Ralph is targeted for extermination by Jack; he will, in fact, serve as a sacrifice to the “Beast”.

Golding’s message is that the will to power and the existence of evil are inevitable, not that a colonial hierarchy comes into operation. The novel ends when Ralph is saved from human sacrifice by the wondrous appearance of a Royal Navy cutter. The unrealistic climax is deliberate: in real life the colonial presence would not have saved Ralph. Jack would have killed him; evil within all human beings rules the day.

Roger Graham

Via e-mail