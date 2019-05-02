LETTER: Heed Barnard on death and life

I attended an event in the late 1990s in Patras, Greece in honour of Dr Christiaan Barnard, the pioneer heart surgeon. We were both speakers on philosophy and medicine, the theme of the event. Barnard identified a few medical problems, inter alia, the issue of euthanasia, and asked the audience to consider whether a doctor should have the right to end a life.

He was clearly struggling with the issue of life and death, saying that after 50 years of practising medicine he knew more about death than about life. He saw death as part of life. He stated that the primary goal of medicine is to maintain or increase the quality of life and questioned continuing medication when this was no longer possible.

He also asked the question: “If a doctor’s role is to give a patient a good life, should he not be able to give him a good death?” He also asked whether a suffering patient should have the right to end his own life, and whether a doctor should be allowed to assist.

Barnard quoted a suffering patient, a medical doctor, who said: “The problem is not death, but inhumanity,” with reference to keeping someone alive when their quality of life would make this inhumane. He became very emotional when he said that. This man who was able to add years to the life of a heart patient was only too aware of the limits of medicine. He deeply cared about the quality of life, but also about the quality of death.

Barnard died a few years later in Paphos, Cyprus, in 2001. His thoughts are very topical now with the murder charges against Prof Sean Davison.

Dawie Jacobs

Sterrewag