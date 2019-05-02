Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Heed Barnard on death and life

The heart surgeon was deeply concerned with the question of euthanasia

02 May 2019 - 05:03
HISTORY: The world’s first heart transplant was carried out in Cape Town in 1967 by a surgical team led by South African surgeon Christiaan Barnard. Picture: SHELLEY CHRISTIANS
HISTORY: The world’s first heart transplant was carried out in Cape Town in 1967 by a surgical team led by South African surgeon Christiaan Barnard. Picture: SHELLEY CHRISTIANS

I attended an event in the late 1990s in Patras, Greece in honour of Dr Christiaan Barnard, the pioneer heart surgeon. We were both speakers on philosophy and medicine, the theme of the event. Barnard identified a few medical problems, inter alia, the issue of euthanasia, and asked the audience to consider whether a doctor should have the right to end a life.

He was clearly struggling with the issue of life and death, saying that after 50 years of practising medicine he knew more about death than about life. He saw death as part of life. He stated that the primary goal of medicine is to maintain or increase the quality of life and questioned continuing medication when this was no longer possible.

He also asked the question: “If a doctor’s role is to give a patient a good life, should he not be able to give him a good death?” He also asked whether a suffering patient should have the right to end his own life, and whether a doctor should be allowed to assist.

Barnard quoted a suffering patient, a medical doctor, who said: “The problem is not death, but inhumanity,” with reference to keeping someone alive when their quality of life would make this inhumane. He became very emotional when he said that. This man who was able to add years to the life of a heart patient was only too aware of the limits of medicine. He deeply cared about the quality of life, but also about the quality of death.

Barnard died a few years later in Paphos, Cyprus, in 2001. His thoughts are very topical now with the murder charges against Prof Sean Davison.

Dawie Jacobs
Sterrewag

Adults advised to get vaccinated again in US measles outbreak

Up to 10% of cases in the current wave of the disease are in people already vaccinated, as questions are raised about adult immunity
World
2 days ago

How patients can turn their medical data into money

In a world where health data are becoming an increasingly valuable and diffuse commodity a small industry of companies is starting to emerge, writes ...
Life
3 days ago

SA’s marijuana purveyors fly high

A ‘green gold rush’ is on to cash in on the cannabis market. But with no marijuana-derived medical products having been approved in SA, unscrupulous ...
Features
1 week ago

Pharmaceutical manufacturers resist calls for transparency on medicine prices

Activists’ single-minded focus on price could backfire, says International Federation of Pharmaceutical Manufacturers and Associations
National
2 weeks ago

Most read

1.
Kusile and Medupi were destined to fail from the ...
Opinion
2.
Rise of con artists in our politics is nothing ...
Opinion
3.
STEVEN FRIEDMAN: All the signs point to ANC rule ...
Opinion / Columnists
4.
JONATHAN BROOMBERG: Why Discovery Health has ...
Opinion
5.
LETTER: Why I won’t vote for Ramaphosa’s ANC
Opinion / Letters

Related Articles

It’s been 50 years since Chris Barnard gave Louis Washkansky a new heart, and ...

National / Health

Cope MP campaigns for bill to protect rights of terminally ill patients

National / Health

RANJENI MUNUSAMY: Xolani Gwala's return to the airwaves brings hope and reason

Politics

Australian state’s euthanasia law likely to be catalyst for whole country

World

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.