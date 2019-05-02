LETTER: Feeble ANC looters avoid accountability

A common feature among ANC politicians and officials is their feckless attempts at evading responsibility for blunders. For instance, Nomgcobo Jiba has frequently criticised the Mokgoro inquiry as being “unfair”. (She has now been fired by President Cyril Ramaphosa.)

Similarly, Ace Magashule has repudiated allegations of corruption, even though evidence thereof has been corroborated by some of his peers. Indeed, in the Free State he is known as “Mr Ten Percent”. Now, Magashule claims the ANC is spying on him. How fatuous — the ANC secretary-general says he is being spied upon by his own party.

Former president Thabo Mbeki has endorsed the ANC ahead of the forthcoming elections, but says the ANC must “remove thieves” from its list of potential MPs “or risk killing the party”. It is hard to imagine Malusi Gigaba, Bathabile Dlamini, Nomvula Mokonyane and Magashule as MPs should the ANC win the elections, yet these ANC members proclaim their innocence despite Mbeki saying he “knew things were going wrong. Things that are coming up in the commissions”.

According to Mbeki, whoever wins the elections will have to make a commitment to correct the malfeasance that occurred during the Jacob Zuma years. Likewise, those accused of theft and corruption cannot be allowed to participate in the government until they have cleared their names.

Nathan Cheiman

Northcliff