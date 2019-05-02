Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Feeble ANC looters avoid accountability

02 May 2019 - 05:02
ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule. Picture: THULANI MBELE
ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule. Picture: THULANI MBELE

A common feature among ANC politicians and officials is their feckless attempts at evading responsibility for blunders. For instance, Nomgcobo Jiba has frequently criticised the Mokgoro inquiry as being “unfair”. (She has now been fired by President Cyril Ramaphosa.)

Similarly, Ace Magashule has repudiated allegations of corruption, even though evidence thereof has been corroborated by some of his peers. Indeed, in the Free State he is known as “Mr Ten Percent”. Now, Magashule claims the ANC is spying on him. How fatuous — the ANC secretary-general says he is being spied upon by his own party.

Former president Thabo Mbeki has endorsed the ANC ahead of the forthcoming elections, but says the ANC must “remove thieves” from its list of potential MPs “or risk killing the party”. It is hard to imagine Malusi Gigaba, Bathabile Dlamini, Nomvula Mokonyane and Magashule as MPs should the ANC win the elections, yet these ANC members proclaim their innocence despite Mbeki saying he “knew things were going wrong. Things that are coming up in the commissions”.

According to Mbeki, whoever wins the elections will have to make a commitment to correct the malfeasance that occurred during the Jacob Zuma years. Likewise, those accused of theft and corruption cannot be allowed to participate in the government until they have cleared their names.

Nathan Cheiman
Northcliff

LETTER: Judiciary has the guts to fire wayward officials

Members of the judiciary in SA — active or retired — are taking decisions that politicians are avoiding
Opinion
2 days ago

NPA’s Nomgcobo Jiba will fight her dismissal by Ramaphosa

Jiba says her lawyers are ready to take the matter forward and she intends to clear her name and legacy as a prosecutor
National
3 days ago

‘You lied to me’ — Cyril Ramaphosa tells Nomgcobo Jiba

The president said both senior NPA officials, Nomgcobo Jiba and Lawrence Mrwebi, lied under oath and deserved to be axed
National
5 days ago

Most read

1.
Kusile and Medupi were destined to fail from the ...
Opinion
2.
Rise of con artists in our politics is nothing ...
Opinion
3.
STEVEN FRIEDMAN: All the signs point to ANC rule ...
Opinion / Columnists
4.
JONATHAN BROOMBERG: Why Discovery Health has ...
Opinion
5.
LETTER: Why I won’t vote for Ramaphosa’s ANC
Opinion / Letters

Related Articles

NPA’s Nomgcobo Jiba will fight her dismissal by Ramaphosa

National

JUSTICE MALALA: Tainted Magashule protesteth too much as law-enforcement ...

News

TOM EATON: Magashule’s barefaced lies keep ANC flag flying high

News

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.