LETTER: Voters depress me

The more I look at our situation in this country and the approaching election the more despondent I get, as I realise there is no hope for drastic changes in the voting patterns.

The decline of our economy will accelerate as the population, through loyalty, patriotism, allegiance or dedication, and ignorance or even indoctrination, will still vote for the governing party and its bankrupt ideology, philosophy and dogma.

The following wise words come to mind: “The forest was shrinking, but the trees kept voting for the axe as its handle was made of wood, and they thought it was one of them.”

Jean Michel Bouvier, Bryanston