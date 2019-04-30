LETTER: Pravin Gordhan should cooperate

It’s easy to discern from a distance that there are credibility issues at stake in the saga between public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane and public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan.

The bone of contention stems from the public protector’s subpoena alleging improprieties by the so-called rogue unit established with Gordhan’s knowledge at the SA Revenue Service. Ironically, Gordhan is using taxpayer money to fight back, in an overt attempt to coerce the public protector to drop the matter. He should present himself to the public protector without incurring further legal costs. Pushing back sets a bad precedent for others to follow in such circumstances.

The public protector served Gordhan with a subpoena to shed light on his intimate knowledge of the unit after someone divulged secret information about its operations. Gordhan is using timing as a basis to contest the legality of the subpoena, but timing is inconsequential because any closed matter can be reopened when new evidence emerges.

Based on the gravity of the allegations to which this matter relates, Mkhwebane acted within the bounds of the law. Gordhan must co-operate to prove that he’s above reproach. It shouldn’t be difficult if his hands are clean.

Morgan Phaahla, Ekurhuleni