LETTER: Defending Israel should not be done by amateurs?

Israel is now richer per capita than the UK yet does not deign to contribute its riches to global goods. While the UK gave $20bn to global aid in 2018, Israel, that is now richer per capita, gave 2% of that at only $400m. Even Poland gave double ($750m) what Israel did.

While the world is dealing with a refugee crisis of epic proportions, the prominent Jewish refugee organisation HIAS and the Anti-Defamation League have issued sharp rebukes about Israel’s shameful treatment of African migrants, many of whom it detains in prison-like conditions in the desert. While Germany has taken in 700,000 Syrians and many more other nationalities, Israel is still trying force out its 35,000 African asylum seekers.

And instead of Israel fighting for the moral high ground in the UN, it actually joins hands with the world’s despots in trying to destroy the multilateral organisation that was established to prevent such things as the holocaust happening again.

Donations debacle

Equally remarkable is how Israel, with all its riches, still asks Jews and its supporters to donate money to Israel: this is ridiculous; the least the country could do is return the favour. Spend money on Jewish old-age homes and schools in SA or maybe actually contribute to the costs incurred by Jews having to defend against anti-semitism, a cost notably increased since President Dumpy Trumpy [US President Donald Trump] has defended people that march with neo-nazis as “fine people”, something that Israel’s own Prime Minister Benhamin Netanyahu is horribly quiet about despite another anti-semitic murder at a Chabad synagogue in California a couple of days ago.

If Marks really cares about Israel, she would use her influence to get the Israeli government to fire incompetent lobbyists and figure out a how to make Israel a force for good on the world stage. It does not take a genius to point out that calling critics racists, idiots, self-loathing Jews and anti-semites makes Marks look weak and guilty rather than appealing.

Marks and Polovin would have Israel and its supporters skulking in the kitchen mumbling how they are hated by everybody else at the party. I say don’t let your own psychoses define who you are: take some of Israel’s new-found wealth and spend it on doing some good in the world and building partnerships and friendships. Show generosity to the African migrants; spend much more on eradicating poverty in Israel and the world; fight for a better UN; and return the favour to the Jewish communities that have contributed so much to Israel’s success.

The path to winning friends and allies is actually trying to make friends and build alliances — it is about growing up and realising that being an insecure adolescent lashing out at every perceived slight, however justified, only leads to further isolation.

Alexander O’Riordan, PhD

Via e-mail