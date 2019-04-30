LETTER: Confused about Cyril

Business Day’s editorial line has become confused (Ramaphosa Needs Support as he Tries to Turn the Tide Against Graft, April 29).

You write that “as a country we need to stand firm and defend our constitutionalism”. But President Cyril Ramaphosa has come to lead the drive to change the most important clause in the constitution.

You cannot support him and “constitutionalism” at the same time.

Frans Cronje

CEO Institute of Race Relations