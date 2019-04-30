Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Confused about Cyril

You cannot support Ramaphosa and “constitutionalism” at the same time

30 April 2019 - 05:00
President Cyril Ramaphosa addressing Nissan South Africa's Investment ceremony. Picture: GCIS
Business Day’s editorial line has become confused (Ramaphosa Needs Support as he Tries to Turn the Tide Against Graft, April 29).

You write that “as a country we need to stand firm and defend our constitutionalism”. But President Cyril Ramaphosa has come to lead the drive to change the most important clause in the constitution.

You cannot support him and “constitutionalism” at the same time.

Frans Cronje
CEO Institute of Race Relations

