LETTER: Tony Leon is obsessed with Russia

Hardly any article by Tony Leon (irrespective of the theme) goes without negative connotations or biting assertions on Russia. His latest column was no exception, presenting baseless allegations of Russia’s “aggressive behaviour”, “invading neighbouring Crimea” and so on, and even implying that Russia has some influence over SA’s domestic politics (“More Votes for Opposition Could Shift SA from its Mix of Toxic Politics and Bad Economics,” April 23).

Let us look at the facts:

Crimea became independent of Ukraine and rejoined Russia on March 18 2014 by will of the Crimeans, expressed freely, peacefully, democratically and in accordance with international law at a referendum on March 16 2014 (over 96% of the votes). The reason behind it was a protest against a coup in Kiev and threats from Ukrainian nationalists and neo-Nazis. Those who do not believe it can visit Crimea and ask the Crimeans themselves.

Russian troops were stationed in Crimea in accordance with the Russian-Ukrainian Black Sea Agreements of 1997, that is for over 20 years, with an equal number of Ukrainian troops co-deployed there. In a month after Crimea reunified with Russia, 8,000 Ukrainian troops voluntarily joined the Russian army. Invasion, you call it?

“Threatening near abroad” countries is another unsubstantiated cliché, presented by Leon for those who are not aware of the real situation in the relations between Russia and its neighbours.

Crimea has enjoyed rapid economic growth since 2014 (2018 saw a 10% GDP increase). Three languages — Russian, Ukrainian and Crimean Tatar — have been acknowledged as official, for the first time in history.

Presenting groundless accusations while keeping silent on these and many other facts looks more like playing a “Russian card” for whatever domestic political purpose. We do not accept any attempts to insert Russia into SA’s elections. We fully respect the sovereign right of the SA people to determine their own future.

Alexander Kulyaev

Russian embassy in SA