LETTER: Climate ignorance

The signs of global warming and negative climate change have been out there long enough, but ignored by many. We are now suffering from the effects of this ignorance. We have been warned, but we do not listen.

Our actions have big consequences, including global warming and climate change. Countries such as Mozambique, Zimbabwe and Tanzania are suffering because of our actions.

The region was devastated by Cyclone Idai, which left more than 2,000 people dead and hundreds of thousands displaced from their homes. Such a disaster needs the intervention of the world to assist those who survived the ordeal. After all, we know the world at large is partly to blame.

Here at home, we are also victims of this unpredictable climate. We thought the heavy rain season was over. Little did we know that we would be confronted with heavy floods in KwaZulu-Natal, the Eastern Cape and Free State that claimed the lives of more than 70 people.

This is a signal to our government that it needs to plan better regarding human settlements. People must settle where it is safe for habitation, not near rivers and swamps where their houses are vulnerable to storms and floods.

This is possible if leaders of political parties warn people against illegal land grabs, because this often results in people occupying land in the wrong areas.

Tom Mhlanga

Braamfontein