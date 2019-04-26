Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Strike a disaster

Amcu achieved nothing and its members have been impoverished

26 April 2019 - 05:02
Amcu workers on strike. Picture: PUXLEY MAKGATHO
The Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union (Amcu) Sibanye strike was disastrous for a whole lot of reasons (Amcu has Little to Show as Sibanye Strike Ends, April 18). 

First, the striking Amcu members did not receive a salary for over five months. Second, they eventually settled on exactly the same increase that was given to nonstriking members of other unions almost six months ago.

Third, most of the Amcu members had to get loans from the loan sharks who always circle strikers. Finally, the company lost an absolute fortune, which in turn meant our government lost out on enormous taxes.

Over and above all this the strike has soured the employment relationship, which will take years to repair. It must be borne in mind that even with the increases it will take about four years for the strikers to catch up on lost wages. This is devastating for poor households.

The labour ministry did not do enough to intervene in the strike. It could have called for advisory arbitration. The government has a long history of botching strategic strikes, with the labour minister notoriously absent.

Although we have a constitutional right to strike we do have legislation allowing the labour department to at least avoid nonproductive and destructive strike action. This strike has sent a message to investors that is entirely negative. 

The governing party is clearly not capable of protecting key industries and is certainly not capable of ensuring that striking workers are not used as cannon fodder for unions trying to make political inroads.

Michael Bagraim, MP
DA shadow labour minister

