Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Indaba needed to tackle SA's ‘construction mafia’

Most of these ‘mafia’ business forums represent legitimate companies that want to participate in construction projects within their communities

26 April 2019 - 05:01
Picture: 123RF/ SERGEI DMITRIENKO
The  construction industry in SA needs to reach a multi-stakeholder consensus on how to work together with the local business forums that are often called the “construction mafia” “Mafia-style BEE ‘tenderpreneurs’ killing business with economic terrorism”,( April 24).

The majority of these business forums represent legitimate companies that want to participate in construction projects within their communities. To dismiss legitimate efforts of communities to lift themselves out of poverty as “mafia” is dangerous in a country with one of the highest levels of unemployment in the world. Unsustainable levels of inequality pose a threat to the entire industry.

There are indeed criminal elements who infiltrate communities and use mafia-like tactics, and this requires urgent intervention from the authorities. However, the South African construction industry and its fragmented leadership structures must come together with these local business forum representatives, client departments, labour and President Cyril Ramaphosa to discuss a way forward.

An important lesson here is that the public infrastructure delivery model in SA is outdated and requires the combined efforts of all stakeholders to reach consensus on how the Preferential Procurement Policy Framework Act, sector codes, Seta skills programmes and the expanded public works programme can be used effectively to help local business forums participate in the economy. Most have expressed interest in engaging.

Ronnie Siphika
CEO, Construction Management Foundation

