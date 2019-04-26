Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Friedman’s analysis on tribal voting is flawed

26 April 2019 - 05:00
An Election Commission worker tears a ballot paper at a voting station during elections. Picture: EPA/KEVIN SUTHERLAND
An Election Commission worker tears a ballot paper at a voting station during elections. Picture: EPA/KEVIN SUTHERLAND

Steven Friedman’s analysis of what he calls tribal voting is flawed because he tries to compare the tribal voting for the ANC with the tribal voting for the DA.

In the first instance it is voting for the ANC for all the bad reasons mentioned many times (brand recognition, liberation party, lack of information, fear of losing benefits, influence of traditional leaders etc) against its own interests. However, in the second instance it is voting for the SA for all the good reasons mentioned many times (it is not corrupt, has a good track record of administration and has rational economic policies which are not self harming), and is for its own interests.

Sydney Kaye
Cape Town

