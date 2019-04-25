Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Use all SA’s skills

The decision not to use skilled whites after 1994 partly led to the various crises at SOEs such as Eskom

25 April 2019 - 05:00



Jared Diamond’s new book Upheaval argues that countries that have recovered from catastrophe are those that have diagnosed their crisis. Solutions are only possible after a diagnosis.

The crises of Eskom and other state-owned enterprises (SOEs), and the crisis of service delivery, are due to the dropping of the pilots. The National Development Plan states that whites have deep reserves of human and social capital,  built up over generations. The clear implication is that the government should access these skills to create a better life for all.

Instead, the ANC discarded whites and other minorities from Eskom and other SOEs, and also from government. The result was predictable — a collapse in Eskom, in other SOEs and in most local and provincial governments.

The tragedy is that we are tormented by service delivery protests that were avoidable. All the ANC had to do post-1994 was access the available skills, and in so doing transfer these skills to the majority. This it steadfastly refused to do.

The sad outcome is that the ANC has perpetuated the ideology of apartheid, which was in the main to keep black people ignorant. It is now critical that we use all of the skills available to us. At least at leadership level (above an annual salary of, say, R1m) we should go pure homo sapiens. Drop colour, race, ethnicity, creed, sexual orientation, sex and nationality — the whole catastrophe.

Are there enough skills left? Age, death and emigration have taken their toll. But it is not too late. There is still a dwindling but robust residue of skills of all colours. However, the ANC must act fast or we will become a failed state. We will then have to be recolonised by the IMF or, more likely, the Chinese. 

Willem Cronje
Via e-mail

