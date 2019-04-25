LETTER: Potatoes and land reform

SA politicians who still want to confront the root cause of “white” European imperialism have only to visit the fruit and veg section of their local supermarket.

Francisco Pizarro’s 1532 Peruvian adventure unwittingly unearthed an even more valuable commodity, the potato, which slowly worked its way back to Europe, where its cultivation was encouraged by France’s Louis XVI and Frederick the Great of Prussia.

Europe’s population had hit a Malthusian red line and famines, due to both war and bad harvests, were depressingly common. This nutritious tuber solanum tuberosum in effect doubled Europe’s food production while reducing afflictions such as scurvy, and the ensuing population boom provided factory workers for the industrial revolution.

As Friedrich Engels noted, potatoes were as important as iron for the development of industrialisation. As the process continued in the 19th century, millions of Europeans migrated to overseas colonies, including southern Africa, creating and developing new markets for European manufactured goods.

Dependence on this new wonder food fundamentally changed agriculture as well. When potato crops were wiped out by the Colorado potato beetle, the fortuitous use of the pigment Paris Green, which consisted of arsenic and copper, and the use of copper sulphate to combat potato blight, started the pesticide industry.

Planting large acreages with genetically identical potato tubers resulted in monoculture, and the use of guano as fertilizer to increase potato yields collectively created modern industrial agriculture.

The potato has taken humanity down a one-way path. To continue feeding a global population of almost 7-billion, of which more than half live in cities, there can be no escape from industrial agriculture, which is something the land redistribution lobby should bear in mind.

The spread of Europeans around the globe is also irreversible. Using their skills to grow the economy would seem a lot more sensible than encouraging their departure.

James Cunningham

Camps Bay