LETTER: Fantasy demolished

Ron Derby’s excellent piece on the state-owned enterprises (SOEs) and Reserve Bank independence (If Only SOEs Had the Walls Of the Bank, April 18) comprehensively demolished the fantasy, and perhaps sinister propositions, advanced by Duma Gqubule in favour of nationalising the Bank and advancing political control of such institutions (Tide Turns Against Central Bank Independence, April 16).

We have seen that movie over recent years and do not wish for a rerun or any variant thereof.

Michael Spicer

Constantia