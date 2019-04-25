LETTER: Campaign against DA

I really fail to understand what appears to be a Business Day-inspired and led campaign against the DA.

While you do occasionally publish pro-DA views, many of your contributing writers keep lashing the DA in your print version, as well as in a very aggressive social media campaign.

I concede that the DA has many flaws, but, looking at its main opponents, it is light years ahead in terms of integrity, competence, economic literacy, candidate competence, and governance track record.

If truth be told, both the ANC and EFF are at the bottom of the barrel, primarily corrupt and inept and with policies, in the case of the ANC are devastating SA, and in the case of the EFF could have been drafted by Goofy. There really is no race!

David Wolpert

Rivonia