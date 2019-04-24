Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Tackle Chinese elephants in the room

24 April 2019 - 05:03
A worker walks past containers of imports from China. Picture: REUTERS
The leaders of the ANC, DA and EFF have all committed to establishing an export-driven economy. That is all they have said, without elaborating. This one-sentence commitment to in essence re-engineering an entire country and its economy is staggeringly presumptuous, grossly inadequate and wildly infuriating.

Ever since “Pa fell off the bus” politicians have been mouthing on about local beneficiation and an export-driven economy, with eyes wide shut while China disrupted and displaced local manufacturing on a huge scale. Not a single politician has had the courage to tackle this herd of elephants in the room.

These were our trade figures with China in 2017: we exported raw materials to the value of $8.7bn and imported finished goods valued at $15.2bn, according to  Global Edge. This is hardly a symbiotic relationship and this has been the trend with China for many years.

Reclaiming local manufacturing is the first of the challenges, thereafter positioning to compete on the brutal global stage will take mammoth effort over many years. It is naïve to presume the world is eagerly waiting for SA’s manufactured goods. In business the mantra is “if you have not conquered your own neighbourhood, it is foolish to look beyond”.

Jay Naicker
Via e-mail

